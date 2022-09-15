Hispanic Heritage Month: The difference between 'Hispanic' and 'Latino'

A poll showed that many people living in the U.S. have no preference between the terms, but they do have different definitions.

AUSTIN, Texas — Every year, Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15. The month aims to recognize the contributions and influence of Hispanic Americans thorough U.S. history.

Throughout this Hispanic Heritage Month, KVUE Daybreak will be featuring Hispanic changemakers in the Austin community. KVUE will also be publishing new KVUE Profiles on local Hispanic business owners and community leaders.

But first, we wanted to break down the difference between the terms "Hispanic" and "Latino."

"Hispanic" means anyone from a country where Spanish is the main language, usually including Spain. "Latino" refers to people from Latin America, an area that does not include Spain.

But many in the U.S. say the terms don't matter to them. A poll from the Pew Research Center shows 54% of Hispanic and Latino people in the U.S. have no preference on the terms.

