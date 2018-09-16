LIST: How to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month in the Austin area

If you're looking for a way to celebrate, you're in luck! There are a number of events scheduled over the next few weeks.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — Every year, Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15.

The month aims to recognize the contributions and influence of Hispanic Americans thorough U.S. history. According to recent U.S. Census bureau data, Hispanic Texans may now be the state's largest demographic group.

If you're looking for a way to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month in the Austin area, you're in luck! There are a number of events scheduled over the next few weeks:

The Blanton Museum of Art is hosting a virtual event from noon to 1 p.m. to educate about the history of Casta paintings, an art genre that emerged in the 18th century and depicted mixed-race couples with their children.

Cultivating Community through Art: Sam Coronado's Series Project and its Continuing Legacy – Sept. 15 through Dec. 8

This exhibition at the Austin Community College's Highland campus highlights the influence of the late Sam Coronado, a former ACC profession, artists mentor and icon of the Chicano art movement. An opening reception will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Painted Cloth: Fashion and Ritual in Colonial Latin – Sept. 15 through Jan. 8

Through early January, the Blanton will host this exhibit showcasing the social roles of textiles and their visual representations in different media produced in Bolivia, Mexico, Peru and Venezuela in the 1600s and 1700s.

The second annual Latino Art Wknd event will feature a curated selection of visual artists, including Latino makers and creatives offering food, goods, music and dance.

Starting on Sept. 16, Mexican Independence Day, the Mexic-Arte Museum will host two new exhibitions. One exhibit, "Histories of Transformation/Historias de Transformacion" will explore the concept of transformation, featuring artwork "representing the life [the artists] have been born into or chosen." The other exhibit, "The Origins of Medicine," will feature the artwork "The Origins of Medicine" by Mexican artist Rafael Navarro Barajas.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sept. 16 and will feature performances by Eterno Scroll and poet Ariana Brown.

15th Annual Viva Mexico – Sept. 17

The Emma S. Barrientos Mexican American Cultural Center will host Viva Mexico starting at 6 p.m. The event will feature musical music, performances by Ballet Folklorico, a panel discussion, a lowrider show and an artisan market presented by Friday Friday ATX.

Austin Latino Heritage Bike Ride – Sept. 17

Similar to Austin's Black History Bike Ride, this bike tour will teach participants about the city's Latino history in an interactive way. The ride will make 15 stops over seven miles. The first stop will be the A.B. Cantu Pan American Recreation Center, and the ride will wrap up at Viva Mexico.

Salsa for the Soul – Sept. 17

Latinitas, ADVANCE and Con Mi Madre are hosting a night of salsa dancing and celebration to raise money for women-led organizations that serve Latino children, women and families. The event will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Paper marigold workshop – Sept. 18

Ahead of Dia de los Muertos, you can help make paper marigolds for the community altar! The workshop will be held at the Mexic-Arte Museum from noon until 4 p.m.

Latin dance classes – Tuesdays, Sept. 20 through Oct. 11

Esquina Tango will teach Latin dance classes – including tango, samba and cumbia – every Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. at the Moody Amphitheater. Classes are open to beginners and experienced dancers, and you don't need a partner.

The Austin Public Library will host an improvised telenovela performance based on audience suggestions from 6:30 to 7:30 at its Yarborough branch.

The Austin Public Library's Little Walnut Creek Branch will host a live music performance presented by Teatro Vivo, followed by crafts and information about VICTORY, an after-school tutoring program held at the library. The event will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Squeeze Box Market Day – Sept. 24

The Kyle Parks and Recreation Department is inviting the community to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month at Squeezebox Market Day from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. The event will showcase music prominently featuring an accordion, as well as Kyle Market Days vendors.

Makuyeika Colectivo Teatral is a theater collective that focuses on Mexico’s Indigenous stories. Texas Performing Arts will host the collective's multilingual piece, "Andares," starting at 7:30 p.m.

APL Hispanic Heritage Celebration – Oct. 8

The Austin Public Library is holding a free Hispanic Heritage Month celebration from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Central Library. The event will include food, literature and performing arts.

Mariachi Herencia de México – Oct. 13

The Latin Grammy-nominated mariachi band will perform at the Long Center starting at 8 p.m.

Sazon Latin Food Festival – Oct. 15

This festival celebrates the last day of Hispanic Heritage Month with a dozen Latin food vendors representing flavors from the Caribbean, Central America and South America. The food market will be held from 5:30 p.m. until 9 p.m.

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Britny Eubank on social media: Twitter