Dozens of Habitat for Humanity volunteers are building this Austin family a new home in time for the holidays

KVUE's Rob Evans is helping the crew of Habitat for Humanity volunteers build the home for Loana Suazo and her four children.

AUSTIN, Texas — The dream of homeownership remains a dream for many people in the Austin area. But thanks to Habitat for Humanity and dozens of volunteers, that dream is about to become reality for one woman and her kids who will have a home for the holidays.

Loana Suazo moved to the U.S. when she was eight years old.

"Actually came to New York," Suazo told KVUE.

After a decade in the Big Apple, the Honduras native moved to the land where everything is bigger: Texas.

"Of course, it was love at the time," she said.

A few decades and four kids later, Suazo found herself as a single mom running out of space, tired of telling her kids to be quiet while playing in their cramped apartment.

"What's it feel like knowing you can do whatever you want to do, whatever you want?" KVUE Daybreak's Rob Evans asked Suazo.

"I'm just excited – and my privacy, my kids being able just to be in the house and not worry about, 'Stop making noise, stop jumping,'" she said.

PHOTOS: Rob Evans builds a home with Habitat For Humanity 1/10

2/10

3/10

4/10

5/10

6/10

7/10

8/10

9/10

10/10 1 / 10

Suazo is also tired of spending a huge amount of time commuting.

"I used to drive an hour just to come to work," she said. "And to go back home, because of the traffic, it would take me two hours."

KVUE was present at the wall-raising ceremony for Suazo's new house – and we've been there every week since.

"Oh, I'm, I'm already imagining where my living room and my kitchen will be, where I'm going to be standing just looking at the view," Suazo said, admiring the framework of her future home.

For our "Home for the Holidays" series, KVUE is following not only the stories of Loana and her family but also all the volunteers who come out each Thursday to build the house – through the sun, rain and heat.

All to help one family realize the American dream: homeownership. Just in time to have a home for the holidays.

The build is scheduled to wrap up the week before Christmas. Each week in November, we'll share an update on the progress.

If you'd like to help Suazo's dream come true, contact Habitat for Humanity – they would love to have you come out. No experience is necessary.