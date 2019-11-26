AUSTIN, Texas — H-E-B's annual 'Feast of Sharing' visits 24 cities and on Nov. 26, that included Austin!

“It takes a whole year’s worth of preparation to put on a production of this size. We will serve almost 14,000 holiday meals," said Tamra Jones, H-E-B Feast of Sharing coordinator. “No one has to stand in a food line. We’re eager to have our volunteers, our volunteers are eager to come out and serve the thousands of folks here in Austin.”

The Feast of Sharing is a year-round commitment H-E-B makes to fight hunger going around Texas. It provides over 250,000 meals throughout Texas and Mexico. The Austin feast is located at Palmer Events Center on 900 Barton Springs Road, will last from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. and can hold 13,000 guests.

H-E-B said that an average feast consists of 3,000 pounds of sliced turkey, 2,500 pounds of cornbread dressing, 750 pumpkin pies, 380 gallons of mashed potatoes and 140 gallons of turkey gravy.

“This is the highlight volunteer event for us of the year. H-E-B takes such good care of us but it’s so easy to see it from start to finish and how different it is. So the kids leave here with a lot of joy in their heart and just ready to take on the rest of the holiday season," said Jayma Vaughan, a volunteer.

The festivity will also include arts and crafts, music and kids activities.

If you're out of town for the holidays, you may still have a chance to volunteer or go to this event.

The December locations include:

Waco, Texas

Temple, Texas

Rio Grande, Texas

Odessa, Texas

Big Spring, Texas

Victoria, Texas

Abilene, Texas

Weslaco, Texas

Killeen, Texas

San Antonio, Texas

Corpus Christi, Texas

The December dinners may also get a special visit from Santa Clause, himself.

Unfortunately, the sign-up to volunteer for this event is already filled, but there are plenty of other ways to give back this holiday season!

