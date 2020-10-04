SAN ANTONIO — Healthcare workers are working tirelessly amid the current coronavirus pandemic.

In an effort to show appreciation for this work, H-E-B is set to deliver chef-inspired meals to local hospitals to feed healthcare workers on the frontline of the coronavirus crisis.

These deliveries are part of the company's mission of Texans Helping Texans.

Each week for the next five weeks, more than 75,000 H-E-B Meal Simple meals will be delivered to hospitals across the state. The meals will go to doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers engaged directly with coronavirus patients, as well as those working in emergency rooms.

In addition to this, H-E-B has made an initial $3 million commitment to help local nonprofits that provide relief to vulnerable populations in the community.