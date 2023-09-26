'Starts to take a toll' | Food banks across Central Texas prepare for looming government shutdown

Officials with the Central Texas Food Bank say as many as 48,000 federal civilian workers could be impacted.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — A government shutdown could happen on Oct. 1 if Congress can't work out a spending deal.

That means thousands of federal workers here in Central Texas could be furloughed or forced to work without pay. The Central Texas Food Bank said it has already started preparations.

"We might see any many as 48,000 federal civilian workers impacted," CEO Sari Vatske said.

If a shutdown happens, Vatske said some Central Texas workers could go without a paycheck until Congress reaches a deal. It's something the food bank experienced during the 2018 government shutdown that lasted more than 30 days.

"As we saw in the 2018 shutdown, a majority of the folks come from the TSA, VA, IRS, Fort Cavazos, and not receiving a paycheck after two weeks starts to take a toll," Vatske said.

That's why the food bank is planning ahead, especially since many Texans are already living paycheck to paycheck.

"The team is making additional distribution preparations. Now we are looking at where it makes the most sense to hold distribution for federal employees should that need come to fruition," Vatske said.

The shutdown would also affect crucial programs like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP) would be impacted, which is where the food bank gets canned goods, protein, and cereal from.

The SNAP program, which is dispersed on EBT cards to those who qualify, is still currently scheduled to happen regularly.

Vatske said she hopes Congress can work something out before Oct. 1 so a shutdown doesn't happen, but that the food bank will continue to do everything it can to help the hardworking people in Central Texas.

Matt Fernandez on social media: Facebook | X