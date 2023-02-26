Central Texans asked to wear purple Monday in honor of 11-year-old student

Local school districts are encouraging community members to show support for the Goodnight Middle School community after Friday's tragedy.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN MARCOS, Texas — Central Texas school districts are encouraging community members to wear purple on Monday in honor of the 11-year-old Goodnight Middle School student who was hit and killed on Friday in San Marcos.

The incident happened during morning drop-off when a vehicle struck the student in the parking lot. San Marcos PD said the driver of the vehicle was identified and no charges are expected.

Multiple Central Texas school districts are asking people to wear purple on Monday. Purple is San Marcos CISD’s color.

“Lockhart ISD is holding the community of Goodnight Middle School and San Marcos CISD in our hearts during this difficult time,” Lockhart ISD said in a social media post. “Please join us in showing a LockHeart for Goodnight Middle School by wearing purple on Monday February 27.”

Lockhart ISD is holding the community of Goodnight Middle School and San Marcos CISD in our hearts during this difficult... Posted by Lockhart ISD on Sunday, February 26, 2023

Luling ISD also expressed support in a social media post on Sunday.

“Luling ISD is holding the San Marcos school community in our thoughts and prayers,” it said. “Please join us in our heartfelt show of support for our neighbors at Goodnight Middle School by wearing PURPLE on Monday, 2/27.”

Luling ISD is holding the San Marcos school community in our thoughts and prayers. Please join us in our heartfelt show of support for our neighbors at Goodnight Middle School by wearing PURPLE on Monday, 2/27. pic.twitter.com/FTHTvGB4J4 — Luling ISD (@LulingISD) February 26, 2023

Hays CISD schools were also asking the community to wear purple, including Hays High School and Pfluger Elementary.

Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with Goodnight Middle School, San Marcos CISD, and the San Marcos community.



Join us in showing our love and support to our neighbors by wearing purple on Monday. 💜 pic.twitter.com/wPP360EVqG — Hays High School (@Hays_Hawks) February 25, 2023

Outside of school districts, Hays County Crime Stoppers also encouraged all those who want to show support for the family, students and staff of Goodnight Middle School to wear purple.

In honor and memory of the family, students, and staff feeling the pain and loss, Hays County Crime Stoppers, Inc. wants... Posted by Hays County Crime Stoppers on Sunday, February 26, 2023

On Saturday, the San Marcos community came together for a prayer vigil as families grieve together.

“Dr. Cardona, our superintendent, told us that he didn't have words for this, and none of us have words for this, but know that our school district and our community is strong,” Mari Salmi, San Marcos ISD board member, told KVUE.

Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra sent out a Tweet regarding the incident, stating that "the tragedy at Goodnight Middle School has broken our hearts and shaken our community. We pray for the parents, the teachers, the students, the witnesses, and for our 11-year-old angel."