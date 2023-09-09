Goats walk the runway for couture fundraiser in Dripping Springs

The benefits from the show go toward seven FFA chapters in Hays and Blanco countis.

Example video title will go here for this video

DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas — More than 70 goats walked the runway in Dripping Springs on Saturday for the first annual Goat Couture fundraiser. The proceeds from the event will go toward seven FFA chapters in Hays and Blanco counties.

There were seven different costume categories to compete for a prize, including hometown heroes, cowboys and cowgirls, and goats as other animals.

The event organizer, Milena Christopher, thought of the idea for a goat fashion fundraiser when she saw a similar show in San Francisco.

“They had a few goats walk across the stage, and I thought it was a hoot,” Christopher said. “And I said, ‘You know, we could do this bigger and better in Texas.’”

Within the first few hours of the event, organizers had already sold 750 tickets and had people bringing goats all morning.

“Several people have brought eight, nine, 10 goats, and we're just having a blast getting to know them, getting to know the goats, seeing the baby goats, which is great,” Christopher said.

Christopher said she was surprised with how easily she was able to find goats for the show.

“It's a great goat community,” Christopher said. “I latched on to one person and then they knew other people and other people, and it just grew.”

Leigh-Anne Zuela dressed 6-year-old goat Fern to enter her into the princess category. But Zuela participated in the event for more than just fun.

“We wanted to volunteer for the community event in Dripping Springs,” Zuela said. “We think it's important to be involved with the community.”

Christopher plans to bring Goat Couture back to Dripping Springs every year around this time.

Melia Masumoto on social media: Facebook | X | Instagram