x
Austin Parks and Recreation gives update on Givens District Pool renovations

The City expects renovations to be complete in early 2024.

AUSTIN, Texas — A makeover is coming to an East Austin pool, but it won't be complete for a long time.

On Monday night, the City of Austin's Parks and Recreation Department (PARD) gave an update on the renovations happening at Givens District Pool, which has been closed since 2019. The pool was originally developed in 1958.

In February 2020, the PARD recommended that the pool stay closed through the summer of 2023 due to needed repairs and water leaks that have been an issue for years.

On Monday, City staff and developers showed a few renderings of what the pool might look like in the future. They said it's important that the structure and the art keep the pool's history in mind.

"It's in East Austin, so it needs to be a reflection of, of East Austin and the community around here and specifically the Givens community," said Gregory Houston with Marmon Mok Architecture.

Austinites can give feedback on the plans they like best. The City expects renovations to be complete in early 2024.

The City's 2018 general obligation bond is funding the complete replacement of the pool. Learn more about the project.

