Girl Scouts of Central Texas partners with Favor for cookie delivery

This season, you can get your favorite cookies delivered right to your door.

AUSTIN, Texas — The COVID-19 pandemic isn't going to stop Girl Scout cookie season in Central Texas.

This year, the Girl Scouts of Central Texas (GSCTX) is partnering with Texas-based Favor to facilitate same-day, contact-free cookie delivery exclusively for Texas residents. Some other councils in Texas and across the U.S. are partnering with GrubHub.

Cookie delivery will be available within an 8-mile radius of designated GSCTX cookie booths across the greater Austin area through Sunday, Feb. 28.

Here's how Girl Scout of Central Texas cookie delivery will work through Favor:

Search "Girl Scout Cookies" in the Favor app or on favordelivery.com to browse for your favorite classic cookies (or try this year's new cookie). Then just follow the Favor process.

Proceeds benefit the troop and council. The Favor delivery services are commission-free for cookies so proceeds won't be reduced, and GSCTX will receive 100% of proceeds from its cookie sales through Favor.

Favor is also offering customers $3 discounted deliveries on all cookie orders, with no minimum purchase, in an effort to drive business to GSCTX cookie booths.

GSCTX says it is "15,000 girls and nearly 11,500 adults strong." The council serves 46 Central Texas counties, is headquartered in Austin and has service centers in Brownwood, College Station, Killeen, San Angelo, Stephenville and Waco.