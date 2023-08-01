Kickoff event marks start of Girl Scout cookie season in Central Texas

The sweet treats will soon be here!

AUSTIN, Texas — It's almost time for those yummy Girl Scout cookies!

On Sunday, Girl Scouts of Central Texas and Wells Fargo spent the day showing the girls business skills and how to set goals.

They also had more experienced Girl Scouts there offering a helping hand, demonstrating the love of sisterhood.

“Girl Scouts, it's a sisterhood and it's definitely sharing and passing down things from generation to generation,” said Girl Scouts cadet Isabelle Yepeasy. “I'm very excited to pass my knowledge down to the next generation.”

Those who were at the event received their financial literacy patch. Sales begin on Jan. 18.

There are more than 12,000 Girl Scouts in Central Texas.