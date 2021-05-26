'Everyone Deserves Kindness' | Local high school student's design chosen for mural project

The goal of the art project is to continue to add to the mural every year.

Georgetown High School students will be creating a mural in the downtown area.

The mural will be installed at 101 E. Seventh St. Now home to Tejas Meat Supply, the building formerly housed Georgetown Municipal Court.

Georgetown High School sophomore Peyton Vega was one of 16 students that submitted designs, and the Georgetown Arts and Culture Advisory Board selected Vega's submission.

Vega's art instructor, Angela Morin, chose this public art activity as an educational opportunity for her students as part of the Art 1 curriculum, according to a City press release.

The goal of the art project is to continue to add to the mural every year. This first section of the mural, “Everyone Deserves Kindness,” will claim only a small portion of the wall, which continues the length of the long alleyway between Tejas Meat Supply and the Baked Bear.

“The students are learning how they can use art to communicate and connect with others within their community,” Morin said. “They also spent the entire year extensively learning about art history and the legacy that people who came before us created through art. With the creation of the mural, the students will now feel even more connected to that history because they will be connected to a piece of Georgetown history.”

The mural will be painted first on ripstop mural fabric and adhered to the wall of the building. Vega and other students will paint the mural in the classroom in late May, and they'll install it in the first week of June.

The Tejas Meat Supply team, as well as the property owner of the building, said in a press release that they are excited about further collaboration with Georgetown ISD and student artists on the annual additions to the mural.

For updates on the project, as well as information on other art and cultural events in the downtown Georgetown Cultural District, visit arts.georgetown.org.