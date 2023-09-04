Central Texas Brewery spreads out 6,000 eggs for Sunday Easter egg hunt

"Hours in the making, weeks and weeks of packing eggs and getting them ready – and three minutes of chaos."

SPICEWOOD, Texas — A huge Easter egg hunt took place in the Hill County on Easter Sunday, with 6,000 eggs spread out at Frontyard Brewing in Spicewood.

"Kids come hunt the lawn. It should be a rowdy three minutes – hours in the making, weeks and weeks of packing eggs and getting them ready, and three minutes of chaos," said co-owner of Frontyard Brewing Chad Worner Owner.

“It is just so much to see the families connecting and enjoying one another. It’s my favorite day of year out here,” said co-owner Amber Worner.

Hundreds of families came out for Easter Sunday. Ryan Cornish was with his family taking part in festivities.

"Had fun all together," said Cornish.

They checked out the Easter bunny like many other families.

The Veith family brought in a big haul with their daughter during the Easter egg hunt.

"Blast to get out run around and have some fun," said Coy Veith.

Families said they had a great time spending time with loved ones.

The Worners said it was another fun year and look forward to many more in the future.

“We are always family-friendly. It’s what we are meant to be and wanted to do. The whole reason we call it the Frontyard is so you can come out and enjoy our yard like it’s your own," said Chad Worner.

