AUSTIN, Texas — A new nonprofit in Austin is raising money to help local restaurants feed medical professionals. Frontline Foods has so far has raised more than $65,000.

Volunteers have used that money to purchase meals and deliver them to medical volunteers at Austin-area hospitals, like Ascension Seton in Central Austin on Tuesday night.

The fundraising effort started five weeks ago.

Health care workers like Brandy Lorenz are grateful.

"It's definitely harder to get on and off the unit depending on the units they're in, due to the patient population," she said.

Glenn Fiedler is the co-lead of Frontline Foods in Austin.

"We're continuing to fundraise; we're continuing to onboard restaurants and continuing to look for hospitals that are most stretched in treating the most COVID-19 patients to make sure we're circling the health care workers on the frontlines," he said.

Frontline Foods started as a national cause that has so far raised $3.7 million.

