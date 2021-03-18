x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Austin's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Austin, Texas | KVUE.com

Community

From the classroom to the operating room, this artwork wears well

It was part of a class project last year to raise spirits for the frontline workers who have battled each day against COVID-19.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Eight-year-old Greyson Maculaitis is an avid artist so when the second-grader was asked to draw pictures to honor healthcare workers at Saint Francis Hospital, he was all in. 

It was part of a class project last year to raise spirits for the frontline workers who have battled each day against COVID-19. 

Outside of a Saint Francis, operation room is where cards, pictures, and letters from the kids at Tisko Elementary were hung. 

Greyson’s picture especially stood out to Registered Nurse Jeff August, a father of three and 33-year veteran of Saint Francis Hospital. August said, “when I saw Greyson’s picture I immediately said, I need that.” August didn’t want Greyson’s picture for his wall -- he wanted it tattooed on his body to help honor his co-workers.

At the beginning of this year, with Greyson’s parent’s permission, August got his tattoo – a cartoon doctor in scrubs – which now adorns his rib cage on his right side. 

“This is just a thank-you to the healthcare workers all over the world,” August said. Greyson and August got a chance to meet for the first time on Thursday. Greyson said of his artwork, “I think it made them feel good because I drew a picture of a doctor.” 

Jackie Maculaitis, Greyson’s mother said, “we’re so proud of it, we know he is making a difference.”

August said his new healthcare hero tattoo is getting plenty of attention around the hospital, “I’m the tattoo guy,” he laughed. “It’s with me forever and I’m just blessed.”

Related Articles

--------------------------

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTER, FACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM