From the classroom to the operating room, this artwork wears well

It was part of a class project last year to raise spirits for the frontline workers who have battled each day against COVID-19.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Eight-year-old Greyson Maculaitis is an avid artist so when the second-grader was asked to draw pictures to honor healthcare workers at Saint Francis Hospital, he was all in.

It was part of a class project last year to raise spirits for the frontline workers who have battled each day against COVID-19.

Outside of a Saint Francis, operation room is where cards, pictures, and letters from the kids at Tisko Elementary were hung.

Greyson’s picture especially stood out to Registered Nurse Jeff August, a father of three and 33-year veteran of Saint Francis Hospital. August said, “when I saw Greyson’s picture I immediately said, I need that.” August didn’t want Greyson’s picture for his wall -- he wanted it tattooed on his body to help honor his co-workers.

At the beginning of this year, with Greyson’s parent’s permission, August got his tattoo – a cartoon doctor in scrubs – which now adorns his rib cage on his right side.

“This is just a thank-you to the healthcare workers all over the world,” August said. Greyson and August got a chance to meet for the first time on Thursday. Greyson said of his artwork, “I think it made them feel good because I drew a picture of a doctor.”

Jackie Maculaitis, Greyson’s mother said, “we’re so proud of it, we know he is making a difference.”

August said his new healthcare hero tattoo is getting plenty of attention around the hospital, “I’m the tattoo guy,” he laughed. “It’s with me forever and I’m just blessed.”

--------------------------

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.