Produce provided for more than 1,000 local families struggling after winter storms

AUSTIN, Texas — Nearly 1,500 local families in need were able to get fresh produce at Pioneer Farms in Austin on Saturday thanks to several local groups.

"I had a lot of conversations with people who had to decide between paying rent or putting money aside to pay for broken pipes or putting food on their table. And that didn't sit well with a lot of us," said Kiki Alvalez with Austin Mutual Aid. "So, we came together to raise funds. We were able to work this out last minute. We are very grateful for the volunteers and everyone who has donated,"