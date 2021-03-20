x
Produce provided for more than 1,000 local families struggling after winter storms

Several local groups joined forces on Saturday to distribute fresh food to those in need following the deadly winter storms.
Credit: Hannah Rucker

AUSTIN, Texas — Nearly 1,500 local families in need were able to get fresh produce at Pioneer Farms in Austin on Saturday thanks to several local groups.

Although the winter storms were a month ago, many Central Texas families are still struggling with bills and getting enough food on the table.

"I had a lot of conversations with people who had to decide between paying rent or putting money aside to pay for broken pipes or putting food on their table. And that didn't sit well with a lot of us," said Kiki Alvalez with Austin Mutual Aid. "So, we came together to raise funds. We were able to work this out last minute. We are very grateful for the volunteers and everyone who has donated,"

Families lined up their cars, no questions asked, no sign-up required, on Saturday as volunteers loaded their trunks.

The distribution of substantial fresh produce farm boxes was organized by local chef Philip Speer; Vibe Vessel, a local event promoter; Austin Mutual Aid; US Foods; and Pioneer Farms.

Organizers told KVUE that they want struggling Texans to know they aren't forgotten. 

