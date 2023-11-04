Looking for a free summer camp for your kids? Here's where you can send your kid without breaking the bank

Summer is quickly approaching and camp availability is filling up. There are still free options around Central Texas to sign your kiddos up for.

AUSTIN, Texas — Summer is around the corner and there's a lot of options for youngsters when it comes to fighting boredom and wanting to get outside.

However, organizers say that typically after spring break is when registration starts to fill up fast - so act now.

Austin Parks and Recreation hosts the Summer Playgrounds Program, which is specifically geared towards children between the ages of six to 12. The free drop-in program has no advanced registration required and is held at multiple parks throughout Central Texas.

Additionally, lunch is provided by the Central Texas Food Bank at all locations and kids can enjoy live music, jump houses and staff-led games from June 5 to August 4.

The Austin Parks and Recreation Department also hosts a "Boredom Busters" Program, which is a free drop-in summer program for ages five through 12. The program provides a variety of activities like crafts, cooking and games. Slots are limited on a daily first-come, first-served basis and lunch is provided daily.

The parks for the Summer Playgrounds Program include:

North Austin

Central Austin

Chestnut Pocket Park located at 2207 E 16th St, 78702

Martin Shelter Park located at 14 Salina St, 78702

South Austin

Additional information can be found on the Parks and Recreation Department's website.

Due to high summer camp registrations, another option families can partiicpate in is Camp CommUnity (CU).

Four local Wimberley, Texas nonprofits teamed up to create a summer camp experience that the community desperately needed after losing access to the low income summer programming in 2020. Organizers say CU is focused on providing incoming first through sixth grade students a memorable summer experience.

"Within the camp, we're giving transportation to families that can't get their children to camp. So we're trying to check all those boxes to say we want to be the net that helps your family and support these kids. So tell us what you need to be able to do that," said Amber Wakem, executive director of Start-Up Kids Club.

In partnership with Barnabas Connections, First Baptist Church and Cypress Creek Church, Start-Up Kids Club stated that their Wimberley summer camp is 98% full with 100 spaces per week - and it's only been a month since registration opened.

Kids will receive breakfast, lunch and two snacks, transportation if needed, fun games, outside activities and sports. The group is offering camps in Austin, Cedar Park and Wimberley this summer.

While the Austin and Cedar Park have a program enrollment donation cost attached, parents can email for low to no cost enrollment in they need it. The camp is always looking for volunteers, donors and sponsors at all of their locations.

"We need volunteers, we need funding, we need sponsorship. So the cost per student is about $150. That's hard cost. That's not paying any administration fees. It's not paying any anything other than what the actual cost is for teachers, food and supplies for that kid for the entire week. So we're still fundraising to sponsor those kids. Volunteers will play a huge role in this as well," said Wakem.

Out in Marble Falls, Camp Champions, which does require a registration fee, says every year they see three main waves of registration. One of those being right now, late March into early April, right after spring break. Their sessions include around 400 kids at a time and organizers say some of their sports are already filling up, with a few waitlists.

"I think we're realizing, especially in those pandemic months, I think we realized we spend too much time on screens and finding ways to get kids outside and interacting with each other in-person and building in-person friendships is really, really important. So the last couple of years, we've definitely seen an increase in camp enrollment," said Erec Hillis, executive director of the summer program at Camp Champions.

Camp Champions says they update their website daily with availability and also offer shorter, two-week sessions for families interested.

