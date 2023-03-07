How the Fourth of July impacts trash collection in Austin

Here's a list of local services and buildings that will be canceled and closed for the Fourth of July holiday.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Fourth of July holiday is right around the corner and may have you wondering whether trash collection will be impacted.

According to the City of Austin's website, if your trash collection day falls on Thanksgiving, Christmas Day, New Year's Day or after the holiday in the same week, you will slide by one day.

However, if the holiday is on a Saturday or Sunday, there is no change to your collection schedule.

The Austin Resource Recovery administrative offices will be closed on July 4. However, if you use curbside services, it will not be impacted by the holiday. You will need an appointment for the Recycle & Reuse Drop-off Center.

Below is a list of other services that will be closed for the Fourth of July:

City of Austin recreation centers, senior centers, museums and cultural centers

Austin Public Library branches, the Austin Central Library and the Austin History Center

Austin Energy Utility Customer Service Centers and the Utility Contact Center

Environmental Health Services at the Rutherford Lane Campus, the Office of Vital Records, all WIC and Shots for Tots clinics and the Neighbor Center

Austin Animal Center

Downtown Austin Community Court's Violet KeepSafe Storage program (VKS), homeless services, court services and community services

If you have plans for the Fourth of July celebrations, the City of Austin wants to ensure you get home safely. It offers several options for a safe ride to and from parties or events. You can use the Get There ATX, Capital Metro, bike, scooter or moped, taxicabs and ridesharing programs. See the full list of available options.