Fortlandia returns to Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center with new designs

The exhibit of secret hideouts opened in the Luci and Ian Family Garden on Oct. 8.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

AUSTIN, Texas — The Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center's annual Fortlandia exhibit has returned!

The exhibit of secret hideouts opened in the Luci and Ian Family Garden on Oct. 8. This year's exhibit features six forts from Austin-based artists, architect firms and designers.

The group of six designers and design firms are:

The "Phoenix Trail" fort is located along the Ann and Roy Butler Hike-and-Bike Trail at Lady Bird Lake and is presented in partnership with The Trail Conservancy.

All of the forts will be on display through January 2023.

According to the center, each fort will "inspire an appreciation of natural environments though its innovative and sustainable designs, materials, and construction, all while evoking childhood memories of play and wonder."

Entry to Fortlandia is included with regular admission to the Wildflower Center.

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Britny Eubank on social media: Twitter