AUSTIN, Texas — The first day of school is just around the corner for several Central Texas schools, and H-E-B and KVUE wanted to make sure as many students as possible are kicking off the new year with all the supplies they need by working with the nonprofit For the Children (FTC).

This year's For the Children school supply drive kicked off in July and runs until Aug. 13. It's a proud tradition the organization has been doing for 30 years now.

Saturday morning was "Distribution Day" at Metz Elementary School, where 80 Austin-area schools got to pick up the school supplies for the year made possible by donations.

"So all the kids will have their school supplies on the first day when they get started this week and next week," said FTC board president David Sanchez. "We're still doing the H-E-B check scan campaign where you can donate $1, $3 or $5 at the check stand that goes through Tuesday."

Fourth-grader Adaneli Ortega was one of several volunteers helping out Saturday morning with her mother, Juanita Aviles.

"I'm glad to be here," Ortega said.

"I feel that we're very blessed in terms of being able to afford school supplies so helping them out is always great," Aviles said. "A sense of relief will definitely be in the air."

The goal of the drive is to collect enough supplies to help 61,000 kids across 10 school districts.

Recorded donations from 2018's drive were over $98,000.

Donate here to provide school supplies for children, or ask your H-E-B cashier at the register how you can donate in person.

