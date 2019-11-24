AUSTIN, Texas — There's a new community garden open in North Austin where families in need will eventually be able to stop by and pick their own produce.

The "Food Forest" garden is located on Braker and Kramer lanes. It is part of an initiative by the North Lamar International Merchants Association (NLIMA), in partnership with the City of Austin's Economic Development Department and Community Tree Preservation Board.

Families went out to plant trees during a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday. Once the trees are mature and start producing, anyone can come through and harvest their fruit, free of charge.

"The goal of the Food Forest is to address the critical need for every person, regardless of income, to have access to fresh, healthy, organic food and to contribute to the beauty of the community," the NLIMA Board of Directors said.

Tu Mugyen lives nearby and said the plot of land for the garden was donated.

"It's sitting here, sitting empty, not doing anything so we come together, we plant some trees and hopefully, in two or three years, we'll have fruit for everybody to share and enjoy," Mugyen said. "Just doing it for their neighbor.

There are currently 14 trees in the Food Forest, including fig, peach and pomegranate trees.

