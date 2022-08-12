Central Texas Food Bank, Workforce Solutions partnering to feed, find jobs for those in need

The event will be held Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Workforce Solutions Capital Area on the Austin Community College Eastview campus.

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — The Central Texas Food Bank and Workforce Solutions Capital Area are partnering for an event Thursday to help those in need get food and job placement assistance ahead of the holidays.

The "Fed Today, Work Tomorrow" event will be held at Workforce Solutions Capital Area on the Austin Community College Eastview campus from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday. There will be free meals for the first 100 people, and SNAP enrollment coordinators will be on-site to help people get signed up.

There will also be several community partners on-site, including Workforce Solutions Capital Area, the Central Texas Food Bank and others who will be offering job opportunities. Community service providers will include the Austin Public Library, Goodwill, WFS Child Care Services, Changing Lanes CDL School and more.

A representative from the Central Texas Food Bank said the goal of the event is to bring jobseekers together to give them resources and introduce them to organizations that can help them find a career.

"Collaboration is at the core of our mission. And so, it can be difficult for folks to try and navigate a system and receive assistance or get information," said Sari Vatske, president and CEO of the Central Texas Food Bank. "Any time we can come together to provide a one-stop shop of information and resources in one place and provide a meal, it's a win for us."

Organizers said the timing of this event is important because they usually see an increase in need just before the holidays. Vatske also said there is a correlation between the need for employment and the need for food, so the organizers are partnering to help tackle both issues at once.

"Hunger and food insecurity is a symptom of a larger systemic breakdown. And so, we really want to be able to provide that nourishment to those who are seeking employment. And anything we can do to collaborate," Vatske said.

You can register for the event, but doing so is not required.

