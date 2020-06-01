AUSTIN, Texas — Family and friends gathered on Sunday to remember and honor John Aguilar, who a coworker identified as the victim who died in Friday's stabbing at the Freebirds on South Congress Avenue.

Police said a man reportedly stabbed two people inside the Freebirds World Burrito restaurant, killing Aguliar and injuring another person. A friend and former coworker, who wished to remain anonymous, told KVUE that Johnathan Aguilar was the man killed.

On Sunday, more than 50 people held a balloon release and candle light vigil for Aguliar.

KVUE spoke with Aguliar's cousin at the vigil. Those close to Aguliar said they wish everyone would "love everyone like Johnathan would."

"If you think of a perfect guy that don't cause no trouble, loving, caring, this is the guy, top of the line guy right here," Dion Mojica said.

Aguliar leaves behind a wife and son, according to Mojica.

"He loved his wife, he loved his kid," Mojica said. "He took care of his family all the time and like I said he would give up anything for you.”

