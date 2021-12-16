Families struck by drunk driving tragedies get early Christmas surprise

Mothers Against Drunk Driving in partnership with the Texas Department of Public Safety surprised San Antonio families with Christmas gifts Thursday.

One little boy in Hollywood Park was gifted much-needed joy after losing his aunt to a drunk driver.

"They've lost loved ones and we can't change that, but maybe we can make their holiday season a little bit easier just by giving back," said Natalie Paulus, Manager of Victim Services for Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD).

One year ago, 4-year-old Cassian lost his aunt, Janina Perez, after she was hit by a drunk driver.

"I didn't think it was going to be this big," said Cassian's mother, Adazenie Ramos, about Thursday's surprise.

Ramos wept with joy as she watched her son open his gifts, surrounded by strangers he admires.

"I know he loves the police, he loves talking to officers, fire trucks, anything like that," said Ramos.

It's moments like these, she says, she's grateful her aunt's case isn't being forgotten.

"It's just so awesome to know she's being thought about, he's being thought about," she explained. "It's very heartwarming."

MADD and the Texas Department of Public Safety partner up for this yearly delivery. TXDPS will do the fundraising, while MADD identifies the families to serve.

"They've been through a lot. Their families have either been hurt or injured. If we can take a little bit of that pain away, that's what it's all about," Lieutenant Jason Reyes with the Texas Department of Public Safety.

A new partner this year was Texas Rangers Catcher Jose Trevino who brought his young son to witness the surprise.

"We want to be able to show him it's ok to give back during Christmas. You hope to hold back your tears a little bit. You can see the joy everybody's bringing them," said Trevino.

Cassian's family was one of two families surprised Thursday. Both families lost a loved one to a drunk driver.

Tragedies like these are why Texas DPS and MADD are encouraging everyone to drive responsibly this holiday season.

To help make it even easier, there are discounts on Uber rides.

Through an initiative called "Decide to Ride", Uber, in partnership with Silver Eagle Beverages, is offering two $5 coupons for two rides between December 23 through January 1.

The initiative is backed by a coalition including Uber, Silver Eagle Beverages, MADD and Anheuser-Busch.

It's an effort to encourage families to plan ahead and get a safe ride home this Christmas.

Silver Eagle said in a statement, "By partnering with Uber to offer discounted rides, Silver Eagle Beverages is helping to provide people with an easily accessible and affordable way to make the responsible choice not to drink and drive.

Consumers can scan the QR code or click this link https://r.uber.com/rGWH8Em78Ih to receive a $10 Uber ride credit (good for $5 off of two rides) for use Thursday, December 23, 3:00 PM CST – Saturday, January 1 11:59 PM CST."