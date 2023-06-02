Food distribution event scheduled for Monday night to help bridge gap from winter ice storm

The food bank hosted similar events over the weekend, and more than 1,000 people attended to receive food and other goods.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — The Central Texas Food Bank is hosting another drive-thru food distribution and resource fair Monday to get people the help they need following last week's winter ice storm.

The special event Monday will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Delco Activity Center, located at 4601 Pecan Brook Drive.

The food bank hosted similar events over the weekend, and more than 1,000 people attended to receive food and other goods.

Due to the increased need within the Austin community, the food bank is mobilizing again to help provide more people in need with food and supplies.

City and food bank officials realize that due to the ice storm, people who have never used a food bank for its services before find themselves in need because of spoiled food, lost wages and home repair cost.

Anyone in need can also attend any of the food bank’s regular distributions. The food bank also provides information on how residents can get food through the bank.

Residents that are not in need of food but would like to help can donate extra food to the food bank or can sign-up to volunteer.

Eric Pointer on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram