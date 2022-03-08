Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's food truck coming to Austin

'Mana Mobile' will give food to workers at St. David's South Austin Medical Center as part of The Rock's first responder initiative.

AUSTIN, Texas — Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's food truck, "Mana Mobile," is coming to Austin on Wednesday as a part of a nationwide initiative to visit hospitals, fire houses and military bases across the country. Mana Mobile is the traveling distribution for Johnson's tequila business, Teremana Tequila, parking in cities and towns across the U.S. to serve food and tequila.

The truck will be at St. David's South Medical Center from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on March 9 to deliver 500 French toast sticks to the hospital staff, one of Johnson's favorite cheat meals.

The Rock occasionally surprises frontline workers on these visits, but the event organizers make no promises! Event organizers did say that life-sized cardboard cutouts of the Rock will be in attendance.

You can follow the truck's movements on the Mana Mobile website. The Rock's truck has already stopped in Boston, Los Angeles, Asheville and Chicago to deliver tacos and French toast to first responders along the way.

The Chicago Fire Department thanks Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson for providing tacos at E72 and his #ManaMobile for the delicious tacos. CFD appreciates what the Rock is cooking. pic.twitter.com/TPg8D3nFg1 — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) August 9, 2021

Before driving to Austin, Mana Mobile was in Houston.

Mana Mobile, inspired by Johnson's famous phrase "Mana. Gratitude. Tequila," is working its way across the U.S. to "Bring the Mana to America." After delivering the free food to hospital staff, the truck will then be parked at 422 Guadalupe St. from March 11 to 13.