DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas — Since George Floyd's death in police custody in Minneapolis, protests against police brutality and racial injustice have sprung up across Austin, the U.S. and the world.

The demonstrations have sparked serious and sometimes uncomfortable discussions about race in America.

One Dripping Springs man is welcoming anyone to come and talk to him about it. KVUE Photojournalist Heikki Mustonen spent some time with Nifa Kaniga.