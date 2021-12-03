Austin Soundwaves hosting performance in remembrance of Draylen Mason

Mason was killed three years ago Friday during the 2018 Austin bombing attacks.

AUSTIN, Texas — On March 12, 2018, 17-year-old Draylen Mason was killed after a package bomb sent to his home exploded during the Austin bombing attacks. Three years later, Austin Soundwaves is remembering his passing with a short performance by alumni, staff and Draylen Mason Fellows.

Mason was a promising young musician who performed with a number of musical groups, including the Austin Youth Orchestra, where he excelled as a double bass player. Prior to his death, he was preparing to study music at the University of Texas’ Butler School of Music.

Three years ago, around this time, Austin became terrifyingly aware that a serial bomber was attacking our city as we lost a bright light in Draylen Mason. I will always think of his family on this day. pic.twitter.com/U5ZnQRLraI — Tony Plohetski (@tplohetski) March 12, 2021

Mason has been memorialized in several places throughout Austin. The Draylen Mason Studio, located inside the new facilities of KMFA 89.5 FM, is being constructed in East Austin. In 2019, Mayor Steve Adler officially declared March 3 "Draylen Mason Tribute Day." The Hispanic Alliance has a Draylen Mason Fellows Program, and the Austin Youth Orchestra has a scholarship in Mason's honor.

Austin Soundwaves will stream the performance in Mason's honor live on Facebook starting at 5:45 p.m.