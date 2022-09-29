Dottie Jordan Neighborhood Park playground to be closed until April 2023

Construction for the park's improvement project will begin at some point in October 2022.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Dottie Jordan Neighborhood Park playground will soon be renovated to improve accessibility. The construction project will keep the playground closed until April 2023.

The project will focus on providing children of all abilities an inclusive, accessible playground with equipment and surrounding area that meet the current safety standards. The overall goal is "to improve the quality of play experiences for stakeholders at the Dottie Jordan Recreation Center and the surrounding community," the project website states.

Construction for the project, which is funded by the 2018 General Obligation Bond, will begin at some point in October. It is expected to be completed in March 2023, with the park set to officially reopen for public use in April 2023.

Expected improvements for the park include:

Improved accessibility and inclusivity for all children, regardless of age or ability

A variety of play experiences for maximum enjoyment for the therapy program at the Rec Center

A new swing set

Preservation of the surrounding trees as well as the planting of new ones for the fall

The Dottie Jordan Park was purchased by the City of Austin in 1973, with guarantee that the land would be used for public park and recreation only. Since that purchase, the park has grown to include a recreation center, playscape, two tennis courts, a basketball court and a swimming pool.

