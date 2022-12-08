Back to school denim campaign gives back to children in need

San Marcos Premium Outlets, Round Rock Premium Outlets and The Domain are hosting their back-to-school denim drive, “Do Good with Denim,” benefitting kids in need.

AUSTIN, Texas — In collaboration with Round Rock Area Serving Center, DoubleTake ATX and Habitat For Humanity ReStore, three local shopping centers are inviting shoppers during the back-to-school season to drop off new or gently used denim clothing to be recycled.

San Marcos Premium Outlets, Round Rock Premium Outlets and The Domain are hosting their denim drive, “Do Good with Denim.”

The Domain selected DoubleTake ATX, a curated resale and gift shop, to collect the denim and have all sales in its store go towards benefitting the Center for Child Protection.

Visitors may drop off their items with volunteers from DoubleTake ATX in the area between Aritzia and Sweet Paris. Each person who donates will receive a $5 Starbucks gift card. In addition, Dream Booth ATX will be on site with a photo booth for visitors to enjoy and encourage participation in the denim drive.



"We will be out there collecting denim pieces, whether they're jackets, shorts, jeans, all afternoon from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., both Saturday and Sunday. Then The Domain will give each person a $5 Starbucks gift card in exchange for their donation," said Lynne Skinner, the general manager of DoubleTake ATX.

The Center for Child Protection is a part of the Travis County Children's Advocacy Center, which is nationwide. It works to reduce the trauma of children who have been through physical abuse, sexual abuse, witnessing violent crimes and neglect.

"We work with, as part of the Travis County Child Protection Team, to handle forensics, medical services. Education therapy is a big piece of what the center does," said Skinner.

At the San Marcos Premium Outlets, in collaboration with Austin Habitat for Humanity ReStore , from July 25 through Aug. 22, customers can contribute new or gently used denim apparel items to the Do Good with Denim drive and receive a complimentary, reusable shopping tote while supplies last. Retailers including Aeropostale, Lucky Brand, Nautica, Neiman Marcus Last Call and Vineyard Vines will all be drop-off locations for the community to donate their denim items. Habitat for Humanity ReStore San Marcos location will also serve as a denim drop-off location. All donations will then be sent to Habitat for Humanity ReStore San Marcos, a nonprofit that helps the community through, reusing, reselling and recycling.

Collaborating with Round Rock Area Serving Center, Round Rock Premium Outlets will host its denim event this weekend from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Donation bins will be set up outside of Starbucks, where shoppers will receive a $5 Starbucks gift card in exchange for giving back. All denim donations will be given back to the serving center to support those individuals and families in need throughout the city of Round Rock and in surrounding communities. In addition, Round Rock Premium Outlets is hosting a back-to-school photo display where shoppers can snap a photo in front of and tag the property for an opportunity to receive a $250 gift card.

