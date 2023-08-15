Austin restaurants to donate percentage of Saturday's sales to Maui Food Bank

Thirty-three businesses will donate 10% of their sales, while three others will donate 5%.

AUSTIN, Texas — A group of Austin restaurants is coming together to help those impacted by the wildfire in Maui. As of Wednesday afternoon, the fire has killed 106 people and damaged a lot of property.

Among the restaurants participating is Hawaiian-inspired Shoyu Sugar. According to a report from KVUE's media partners at the Austin American-Statesman, Shoyu Sugar is owned by Hawaii natives Rudy and Malama Valentino, who are also holding a raffle to raise money. Customers can buy tickets for prizes like AirPods and a Yeti cooler.

Another participating restaurant, Poke Poke, owned by Jason McVearry and Trish Fortuna, has three Austin locations. The Statesman reports that the pair lived in Oahu for several years, and with Hawaii as their inspiration, they opened their first shop in Venice Beach before moving back to Texas.

The report states that McVearry and Fortuna had planned to run their own special to help Maui, but after reading about the Dine with Maui fundraise, they chose to participate.

Below is a list of restaurants participating in Dine with Maui. KGBBQ, Sa-Tén and Uroko will be donating 5% of their Saturday sales; the other restaurants will be donating 10%.

Wong also organized the Dine with Ukraine event last year, which raised $50,000 for war relief efforts, according to the Statesman.