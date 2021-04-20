Austin-area leaders react to guilty verdict in Derek Chauvin trial

Chauvin was found guilty of murder and manslaughter in the May 2020 death of George Floyd, which sparked nationwide protests and calls for police reform.

AUSTIN, Texas — Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been found guilty of murder and manslaughter in the May 2020 death of George Floyd, which sparked nationwide protests and calls for police reform.

The jury deliberated for less than 12 hours before returning a verdict of guilty on all three charges.

Now, leaders across the country – including here in Austin, where last year the City Council voted to redistribute millions from the Austin Police Department's budget – are responding to the verdict.

Austin Mayor Steve Adler issued the following statement shortly after the verdict was read:

"This prosecution and today’s verdict address the immediate need for justice and are symbols of the commitment communities like Austin have made to hold police officers accountable and to implement social justice and policing reforms to ensure the safety of and justice for all residents, especially those of color.



"Last summer’s social justice protests in Austin have led to a thoughtful and deliberative process locally aimed at re-imagining how we might achieve even greater levels of public safety for our city. I’m proud to be part of a city that is seriously addressing the hard issues and taking action consistent with what we see, are learning, and know to be right and just."

George Floyd’s murder led to national protests and calls for the enactment of policing and social justice reforms, including here in Austin. We have made a commitment here to holding police officers accountable and to implementing social justice and policing reforms. — Mayor Adler | 😷wear a mask. (@MayorAdler) April 20, 2021

Charley Wilkison, the executive director of the Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas (CLEAT), also sent KVUE a statement in response to the verdict:

"Police officers are citizens and they are judged by the citizens who employ them and pay their salaries. In the end, CLEAT is pleased with the results and pleased that justice has been done and pleased that the accused had their moment to put up a legitimate defense."

Austin City Councilmember Kathie Tovo (District 9) tweeted that the verdict was "justice served." Councilmember Alison Alter (District 10) called the verdict "a step towards providing healing/justice for George Floyd's family + for our nation as a whole." And Councilmember Greg Casar said that while the verdict "provides important accountability," it doesn't provide real justice.

"Real justice would be George Floyd being able to return to his daughter Gianna. Real justice would be never allowing this to happen again," Casar said in part. "We cannot rest until Black people aren't being killed over $20 like George Floyd, or for selling loose cigarettes like Eric Garner, or for having a mental health issue like David Joseph."

Many of us have been afraid for days that Derek Chauvin would be found not guilty, despite what the video so clearly showed in broad daylight. The guilty verdict today provides important accountability, but it does not provide real justice. (1/5) ⬇️ — Gregorio Casar (@GregCasar) April 20, 2021

Texas AFL-CIO President Rick Levy issued the following statement on the verdict:

"Today’s verdict in Minnesota cannot bring George Floyd back. It cannot undo the excruciating horror the world saw with its own eyes. It cannot make up for a long history of racial injustice or dismantle systemic racism in a moment. But today’s verdict brings a measure of accountability and, we hope, belief that the quest for racial justice in America – a quest the Texas AFL-CIO continues to pursue actively in our own house – is on track. The Texas AFL-CIO believes this trial – and George Floyd’s legacy – can mark a turning point that makes all of us better."

Dr. Carla Brailey, the vice chair for the Texas Democratic Party, also responded to the verdict, saying in part:

"After nearly a year of grief, pain and outrage, in the wake of the senseless killing of George Floyd, we are left knowing that his killer will be held accountable. Nothing can bring back George Floyd, or erase the pain and loss his loved ones continue to suffer. But today’s verdict is a solace, small as it may be. We are seeing real change in our country."

Prior to the verdict announcement, both the Austin Police Department and Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed they are monitoring events and will adjust operations as needed to maintain public safety should residents gather to protest.

"We will respond as needed in order to ensure people can assemble peacefully and safely," APD said in part.

"While we do not discuss operational specifics, DPS will continue to adjust our operations as needed to maintain public order and address potential threats," DPS said. "The department remains committed to proactively protecting the people and property of Texas."