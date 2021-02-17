Deep Eddy Vodka, Kendra Scott help with free meals from local restaurants

Southside Flying Pizza, Hopdoddy Burger Bar and more are offering free food through the partnership.

AUSTIN, Texas — Several Austin-based companies are purchasing tens of thousands of dollars worth of meals from local restaurants to provide free warm food for those in need during the winter storm.

Deep Eddy Vodka, Kendra Scott and others partnered to support both the community and Austin-area restaurants that are able to safely operate on Wednesday. The companies have spent more than $30,000 on free meals so far.

Free food can be picked up from various restaurants, including Southside Flying Pizza, China Harbor, Veracruz All Natural and more. Meals will be passed out at varying times depending on the restaurant.

For up to date information on free meals, visit Deep Eddy Vodka's Instagram and Kendra Scott's Instagram.

The companies are working on providing meals through the rest of the week, as well.

"As a Texas-founded, Austin-based brand, Kendra Scott is committed to supporting our local communities during this time of uncertainty. We are proud to work together with these local Austin businesses to safely get food out to our communities, hospitals, and frontline workers who have been working around the clock to keep our Austin families and neighbors safe," Tom Nolan, CEO of Kendra Scott, said in a press release.

Restaurants

South Congress

- Southside Flying Pizza offering 350 pizzas for pickup

Downtown

- The Well offering smoothies, bone broth, coffee and tea as of 2pm

South Austin

- Lil Doddy (Hopdoddy) offering 300 burgers for pickup

East Side

- Old Thousand offering take out/pick up from 1-4 p.m.