Annual 'Dam That Cancer' fundraiser begins on Lake Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Monday marks the 13th annual "Dam That Cancer" fundraiser.
People are competing in a 21-mile paddleboard contest across the entire length of Lake Austin, from Mansfield Dam to Tom Miller Dam.
The fundraiser is hosted by Flatwater Foundation, a nonprofit that provides access to mental health services for those affected by cancer. Last year, the group raised a record $1.15 million.
Flatwater Foundation's founder told KVUE how the fundraiser began.
"My dad's Stage 4 prostate cancer diagnosis – I saw how hard it is to overcome the mental side of a cancer diagnosis and how hard it is to navigate and find and pay for therapy," Mark Garza said. "I just realized people across the country are getting hit by this disease and the mental side of it ... It is just not something you can go alone.
This year, Flatwater Foundation is just $1,000 away from last year's record.
The paddlers were scheduled to set off across the lake Monday at 7 a.m.
