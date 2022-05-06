COTA to host food drive benefiting Central Texas Food Bank

The event will be held from noon until 4 p.m. Sunday.

AUSTIN, Texas — Circuit of the Americas (COTA) will host a food drive on Sunday benefitting the Central Texas Food Bank.

The event will be held Sunday from noon until 4 p.m. COTA said it will welcome Central Texans to take a spin on its 3.41-mile track to benefit community members in need of food.

COTA said for every $1 raised, four meals will be contributed to the community. To gain access to the track, visitors must register online and bring a non-perishable food item or contribute a cash donation at the event.

Guests who donate will be able to coast the track at a maximum speed of 20 miles per hour.

