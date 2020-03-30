PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — Editor's note: The video published above is from 2018 about controlling hydrilla in Lake Pflugerville.

On March 30, the City of Pflugerville closed Lake Pflugerville Park to the public until further notice.

According to the City, closures include access to the lake, fishing piers, pavilion, restrooms and trails around the lake and park.

The announcement was made to help enforce the social distancing required by the Travis and Williamson counties’ Stay Home Orders issued by county judges Sarah Eckhadrt and Bill Gravel.

According to the City, Lake Pflugerville has become overcrowded, which has posed a danger to the public. City officials said if they continue to see overcrowding or lack of social distancing at other parks in the area, they'll close those as well.

“We are closing Lake Pflugerville to protect our community from COVID-19,” Mayor Gonzales said. “Now, more than ever, it takes the entire community working together and committing to stop the spread of this disease. When we face challenges, we overcome together. It is time to change our habits, because together we can fight this disease.”

Facility closures, public health resources and other information about the City’s response to COVID-19 are available at pflugervilletx.gov/virus.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

LIST: Confirmed Central Texas coronavirus cases by county

Texas gas prices dropped to its lowest level in 4 years. What does this mean for us?

VIDEO: Fifteen high schoolers make mariachi magic in virtual rehearsal

Coronavirus: Make-A-Wish Foundation pauses wish trips, asks community to send messages of hope

Texas family holds impromptu father-daughter dance at home after COVID-19 canceled school event

Houston athletes step up to help hospitals, show appreciation for hospital workers

Grandmother surprises grandchildren at their windows every day with a new costume