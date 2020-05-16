Merch Aid initiative lets you support an Austin business and designer at the same time

You can purchase one of the designs as either a T-shirt or a print and 100% of the profits go to the business.

AUSTIN, Texas — If you're into art prints, graphic tees and supporting local businesses, you're going to love Merch Aid.

It's an initiative that sells exclusive merchandise collections between designers and small businesses. And the best part? All profits go back to the businesses and their staff, providing support amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Merch Aid launched in New York City, but on Thursday, it released a new series of collaborations between Austin-based designers and local businesses. All designs are available as a T-shirt or art print unless sold out.

The collabs are:

If you want one of the Austin collabs, you should act fast. Once they sell out, Merch Aid won't restock, although some businesses may begin selling the design on their own online stores. The shirts and prints are $25 each on Merch Aid's website.