AUSTIN, Texas — Former Longhorn Jordan Hicks has made a name for himself in the NFL, both as a linebacker for the Arizona Cardinals and as someone who likes to give back.

Now Hicks and his wife, Ivana, are teaming up with Austin Pets Alive! to send out care packages to local families who adopt animals from the shelter this week.

But that's not the only way the Hicks family is giving back. Jordan and Yvonne will also match up to $100,000 in donations made to their church, Impact Church, which is helping those impacted by COVID-19 in Arizona.

"Man, they’re doing great things in the community, helping single moms, helping people with rent and mortgages and, you name it, they are doing it," Jordan Hicks said. "We thought of a bunch of different options and the best way to do it, in our opinion and for us, was to give through the church and to partner with the church and to keep Jesus at the center of it."

WATCH: A 'Field of Dreams' at the McGee family's daily wiffle ball games

RELATED COVERAGE: