CEDAR PARK, Texas — It's an annual tradition for the Twin Creeks Country Club to host a large Easter egg hunt on their stretches of green – but this year had to be different.

"Of course we wanted to do the traditional Easter egg hunt, on the course, on the lawn, with all of our members, but with everything going on, we knew that we couldn't do that," said Hannah Hoffmann, the member relations director for Twin Creeks.

On Sunday, the country club held a "Where's Waldo?"-style virtual egg hunt. The workers placed photos of the Easter Bunny at different parts of the clubhouse, with Easter eggs in each photo. Children then had to screenshot the pictures, circle the pink bunny egg and post the pictures online.

"We figured this is the next best thing. Everything is going digital, and we still want to be able to keep some emotional connection with our members during this time," Hoffmann said.

The club usually hosts a large Easter brunch as well, so this year, the Easter Bunny helped deliver meals to people's doors instead.

