AUSTIN, Texas — In the midst of this coronavirus pandemic, there are plenty of ways to support local businesses. But one service lets customers help up to 10 businesses with just one purchase.

An ATX Kit is filled with 10 shelf-stable items like granola, tea and salsa – each from a different local business.

ATX Kit co-organizer Christa Freeland said these small businesses would typically sell to coffee shops and restaurants, which isn't really an option right now.

RELATED:

Facebook group food delivery drivers bring fresh groceries to community on Easter

LIST: Austin restaurants selling grocery items

Some local businesses selling fresh produce without the hassle of walking into a store

"This is a really great gift to where it is all food items. Even if you didn't like one or two things, you can just share and just know all of our entrepreneurs are appreciative of it," Freeland said.

The kits cost about $100 and can be delivered or picked up at the company's Downtown Austin location on Rio Grande Street.

Freeland said 10% of sales will be donated to hospitals.

WATCH: Austin restaurants selling supplies

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE: