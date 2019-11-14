AUSTIN, Texas — Editors note: The attached video is from another story related to APD.

On Nov. 8, two officers with the Austin Police Department and a nearby citizen helped to save a collapsed man in the 900 block of Barton Springs Road.

At around 9 a.m., officers Christopher Bartsch and Carson Conwell were riding their APD motorcycles when they noticed a man lying on the sidewalk. They learned the man had collapsed shortly before they got there and called for emergency medical services while attempting to wake the man.

Officer Bartsch and Lisa Byrom, the nearby citizen, found that the collapsed man did not have a pulse. The officers then cut off the man's backpack and began CPR. When medics arrived, the three continued the chest compressions while medicine was being administered to the man.

The Austin Fire Department took over once they arrived, and continued until he could be transported to a local hospital. The man stayed in the hospital for treatment for about a week.

Officer Bartsch, Officer Conwell and Byron will be honored at APD's Stars of Distinction Awards Gala this year. Officers Bartsch and Conwell will receive a lifesaving award and Byrom will receive a certificate of recognition.

The gala will take place on Saturday at 7 p.m.

