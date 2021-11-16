Coats for Kids 2021: How you can help children in need of winter coats

KVUE is joining in the effort to ensure no child in Central Texas goes without a warm coat.

AUSTIN, Texas — It’s the 35th year of the Coats for Kids drive, and there is a need for donations and volunteers to help provide 35,000 warm winter coats to Central Texas children in need.

KVUE, a long-standing partner of Coats for Kids for 34 years, is joining the Junior League of Austin, Jack Brown Cleaners and iHeartRadio in the effort to ensure no child in Central Texas goes without a warm coat.

This year, the citywide coat drive will be held through Friday, Dec. 8, 2021. The drive started Monday, Nov. 16. Individuals, schools and businesses may drop off new or gently used coats at any Jack Brown Cleaners in the Austin area.

Both monetary and physical donations are needed. You can donate online here if you don't have a new or gently used coat on hand. Every $20 buys a new coat for a child in need.

Collected coats will be dry-cleaned and distributed to Central Texas children in need during Distribution Week in December.