Cleanup assistance programs available in Central Texas after winter storm

The cities of Austin and Round Rock offer cleanup assistance along with volunteer opportunities.

Example video title will go here for this video

CENTRAL, Texas — Central Texans will spend several days cleaning up debris from the winter storm that slammed the area this week.

For those who have physical and financial limitations, the restoration process can be difficult. The Austin Disaster Relief Network (ADRN) is teaming up with Travis County and the City of Austin to help.

“This network of Greater Austin churches exists to serve our neighbors during a crisis like this storm,” said Stephen Brewer, ADRN's associate director. “We’re honored and delighted to help people who need help to cleanup up the damage the ice leaves behind. As cleanup requests come in, we’ll work with church leaders to form volunteer teams and fan out across the city in the coming days and weeks.”

If you are in Travis, Hays, Bastrop, Caldwell or Williamson counties and need help, you can submit a request on ADRN's website. Then through a network of churches who receive the information, the group will form teams that will be dispatched out to help.

Those who would like to support ADRN's disaster response efforts can donate through the group's website. The funds will go towards survivors of ice storms, fires, flood and other disasters in our area.

Meanwhile in Round Rock, Mayor Craig Morgan posted a video regarding the winter storm. Morgan stated that all available resources have been deployed, but there's still a long road ahead in the cleanup process.

Mayor @CraigMMorgan stresses patience and neighbors helping neighbors as #RoundRock begins cleanup efforts. Requests for assistance and volunteers are being accepted now.



VOLUNTEER INO: https://t.co/nIXDBJrgy0

BRUSH COLLECTION: https://t.co/kFuwOSpgg5 pic.twitter.com/WjsHd5fELJ — City of Round Rock (@roundrock) February 3, 2023

Morgan said that the City of Round Rock is offering two brush recycling locations and is allowing residents to request free brush pick-up in the coming weeks.

Those looking to drop off brush for free can do so between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Sunday at the locations below:

Brush Recycling Centerk located at 310 Deepwood Drive

East Brush Creek Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant, located at 3939 E. Palm Valley Boulevard.

For more information about the brush collection, check out the City of Round Rock's resources page.

In the video, Morgan also thanked his City staff, saying they have "worked tirelessly these last few days and will continue to show that same dedication in the coming weeks."

He mentioned that residents should check in on their neighbors and help when they are able to. In his tweet, he also provided information regarding how to volunteer or request assistance on the City of Round Rock's website.