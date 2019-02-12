AUSTIN, Texas — It's an event that helps "Keep Austin Vintage."

The City-Wide Garage Sale is a two-day event that took place this weekend at the Palmer Events Center in South Austin.

Shoppers perused through antiques and vintage items like cameras, furniture and dolls.

But there were also some truly unique items like bookends carved to look like the members of the rock band KISS.

PHOTOS: City-Wide Garage Sale, Fall 2019 Snaps from the City-Wide Garage Sale of Fall 2019. All photos by KVUE's Jenni Lee. Snaps from the City-Wide Garage Sale of Fall 2019. All photos by KVUE's Jenni Lee. Snaps from the City-Wide Garage Sale of Fall 2019. All photos by KVUE's Jenni Lee. Snaps from the City-Wide Garage Sale of Fall 2019. All photos by KVUE's Jenni Lee. Snaps from the City-Wide Garage Sale of Fall 2019. All photos by KVUE's Jenni Lee. Snaps from the City-Wide Garage Sale of Fall 2019. All photos by KVUE's Jenni Lee. Snaps from the City-Wide Garage Sale of Fall 2019. All photos by KVUE's Jenni Lee. Snaps from the City-Wide Garage Sale of Fall 2019. All photos by KVUE's Jenni Lee. Snaps from the City-Wide Garage Sale of Fall 2019. All photos by KVUE's Jenni Lee. Snaps from the City-Wide Garage Sale of Fall 2019. All photos by KVUE's Jenni Lee. Snaps from the City-Wide Garage Sale of Fall 2019. All photos by KVUE's Jenni Lee. Snaps from the City-Wide Garage Sale of Fall 2019. All photos by KVUE's Jenni Lee. Snaps from the City-Wide Garage Sale of Fall 2019. All photos by KVUE's Jenni Lee. Snaps from the City-Wide Garage Sale of Fall 2019. All photos by KVUE's Jenni Lee.

Angela Magallen has been selling and buying jewelry at the sale for the past 10 years.

"I really have a passion for it. I know the ages, the makers and I just love jewelry ...I can almost smell what 100 years old is and I love to find 100-year-old antique pieces and I love to go traveling into Louisiana and run around in there," Magallen said. "I just love running around looking for something and finding treasures ...I know regular vintage, the pearls, which are all gorgeous, but I like to go into different. Like I have the Holy Grail, I have a gondola, beautiful suffrage, I love to find pieces like that and I love the history behind it."

RELATED:

Elope in Austin offers quick weddings starting at $250

Edible gingerbread village features Austin and its sister cities

The City Wide Garage Sale puts on several events a year. The next sale will be held at the Palmer Events Center on Jan. 4 and Jan. 5. There are currently seven sales scheduled in Austin next year, plus one in Williamson County and one in Bastrop County.

The event started back in 1977.

WATCH: Four Seasons' Gingerbread Village features Austin and its sister cities

WATCH: City-Wide Garage Sale helps 'Keep Austin Vintage' | KVUE

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

At least 21 dead after Mexico cartel attack near US border

13-year-old boy shoots sister, kills her boyfriend at Katy home

Elope in Austin offers quick weddings starting at $250

After 41 years in San Marcos, Paper Bear will close its doors