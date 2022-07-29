City of Austin donating school supplies to students in need

About 20 students will receive backpacks and other school supplies Friday afternoon.

AUSTIN, Texas — School supply shopping is getting more and more expensive, and the City of Austin wants to help.

Every summer, City staff members use their own money to buy school supplies to help Austin students in need. The City said over the past 16 years, employees have donated an estimated 13,000 backpacks.

On Friday, July 29, employees will bring school supplies and backpacks to City Hall. Around 20 Austin ISD elementary and middle school students will pick them up between noon and 1 p.m.

The City said the remainder of the donated backpacks and supplies will be distributed to select AISD schools, the Gardner-Betts Juvenile Center and AISD Refugee Services during in-service week.

