City of Austin activates cold weather shelters on Wednesday

AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin will activate its Cold Weather Shelter Plan on Wednesday, Jan. 25, in anticipation of temperatures in the mid-30s overnight.

The City, along with Travis County, Capital Metro and other local service providers, activates the plan when temperatures are predicated to be near or below freezing.

Individuals in need of shelter are asked to report to One Texas Center, 505 Barton Springs Road, between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Wednesday. From there, individuals seeking shelter will be taken by CapMetro buses to the cold weather shelter locations.

Cold weather shelters will be open overnight on Wednesday, Jan. 25.



Go to the One Texas Center (OTC), 505 Barton Springs Road, from 6 - 8 p.m. to register for overnight shelter. More information here: https://t.co/I4t6PIylPL pic.twitter.com/FCeh5gWMiO — Austin Public Health (@AusPublicHealth) January 25, 2023

Shelters are available to anyone in need of a warm place to spend the night.