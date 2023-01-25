City of Austin activates cold weather shelters on Wednesday

AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin will activate its Cold Weather Shelter Plan on Wednesday, Jan. 25, in anticipation of temperatures in the mid-30s overnight.
The City, along with Travis County, Capital Metro and other local service providers, activates the plan when temperatures are predicated to be near or below freezing.
Individuals in need of shelter are asked to report to One Texas Center, 505 Barton Springs Road, between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Wednesday. From there, individuals seeking shelter will be taken by CapMetro buses to the cold weather shelter locations.
Shelters are available to anyone in need of a warm place to spend the night.
For more information, visit austintexas.gov/hsem or follow the City and the City's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (HSEM) on Twitter. Information is also available by calling 512-305-4233.