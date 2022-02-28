COTA honoring Ukraine by lighting its Observation Tower with flag colors

The tower's lighting comes as the latest of numerous acts of solidarity for Ukraine throughout the Lone Star State.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Circuit of the Americas (COTA) will honor Ukraine at 7 p.m. on Monday by lighting its Observation Tower with the Ukrainian flag colors: blue and yellow.

The tower's lighting is the latest of numerous acts of solidarity with Ukraine throughout the Lone Star State.

Here is a look at the tower:

PHOTOS: COTA shows support for Ukraine by lighting its Observation Tower with flag colors 1/5

2/5

3/5

4/5

5/5 1 / 5

The City of Dallas showed support for Ukraine last week by lighting up its skyline with the colors of the Ukrainian flag. KVUE sister station, WFAA, shared the landscape shot on its social media pages:

Dallas is showing its support for Ukraine. The downtown skyline was lit up Thursday night with the colors of the Ukrainian flag.



See how more North Texans are showing their support here: https://t.co/mtolGCjaE7 pic.twitter.com/VwPsf5ZDGY — WFAA (@wfaa) February 25, 2022

KVUE sister station KENS 5 shared the story of a Ukrainian cheesecake shop in San Antonio that raised thousands of dollars to support Ukraine defense efforts.

Last week, we told you last week about two orphanages in Ukraine getting help from Austin-based business amid the Russian invasion.

Over the weekend, hundreds of people gathered at the Texas Capitol building to rally against Russia's invasion of Ukraine. We spoke with Central Texas Ukrainians who were pleading for help and action. You can watch that story on KVUE's YouTube channel.

If you're looking for ways to help the Ukrainians, we have a list of relief efforts here.