Arte Texas unveils new Cesar Chavez mural in East Austin

The mural is located at 1204 E. Cesar Chavez St., near the corner of Waller Street.

AUSTIN, Texas — On Monday afternoon, a group of Austin artists unveiled a new mural in East Austin of labor leader and civil rights activist Cesar Chavez.

East Austin art collective Arte Texas said it is the group’s first mural of the year. The group of local artists works to save historic murals in East Austin and add new ones that represent the Mexican and Latino community of the area.

Arte Texas collaborated with other neighborhood groups on the project, including the East Cesar Chavez Neighborhood Contact Team and the East Town Lake Citizen Neighborhood Association, as well as the owners of the business where the mural stands.

Arte Texas production ~Cesar Chavez Mural ~ Taner Mando Martinez, Amado Castillo III, Mark Anthony Gonzales History in the making on La Primera ✊🏽✊🏽✊🏽✊🏽 Posted by Arte Texas on Thursday, January 5, 2023

“Our very own local East Side artists are proud to present the new masterpiece keeping our culture alive in a barrio of working families, predominately Mexican, that once lived here before gentrification hit,” Arte Texas said in a release.

The group said it was proud to preserve the image of Chavez in East Austin.