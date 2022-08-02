Austin's Cepeda Branch Library reopens this weekend

The reopening will mark the first time that all Austin Public Library locations will be open since the start of the pandemic.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — After more than a year and a half, the Eustasio Cepeda Branch Library will reopen with a community celebration on Saturday. The branch, located on North Pleasant Valley Road, has been closed for renovations since January 2021.

A performance from Latin musical group The Bronze Band will follow a 10 a.m. ribbon cutting ceremony Saturday. The celebration will also feature crafts, a photo booth, origami and more.

After the reopening party ends at noon, the library will remain open for normal business until 5 p.m.

“We are thrilled to welcome the Govalle and East Austin community back into this important center for learning, culture and recreation,” stated Austin Public Library director Roosevelt Weeks. “The improvements that have been made at this location will allow Austin Public Library to continue sustainably providing safe and friendly experiences at the Cepeda Branch for years to come.”

The library's renovations include new floor finishes, furnishings and drywall as well as foundation repairs and landscape improvements.

The Cepeda Branch is the third Austin Public Library branch to reopen after a long closure in recent months. The Pleasant Hill Branch reopened in December 2021, and the University Hills branch reopened in May.

The reopening of the Cepeda Branch marks the first time that all Austin Public Library locations have been open since the start of the pandemic.