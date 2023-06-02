Central Texas Food Bank opens pantry for those impacted by food insecurity

CTFB launched this new program as a way to help provide access to nutritious food and support for additional services after seeing an increase in first-time visitors

AUSTIN, Texas — Editors note: The video is from the Central Texas Food Bank distribution event from over the weekend.

The Central Texas Food Bank (CTFB) is helping Texans who are experiencing food insecurity by launching a onsite food pantry.

The pantry will be stocked with a mix of fresh, shelf-stable food and CTFB's own grown produce. Those in need will have the option to pick the types of food that best meet their needs.

CTFB launched this new program as a way to help provide access to nutritious food and support for additional services after seeing an increase in first-time visitors.

“The launch of this resource is the first of many new initiatives coming this year as part of our refreshed strategic direction,” said Sari Vatske, president and CEO of the Central Texas Food Bank. “It is critical as we expand access to nutritious food that we are also elevating the quality of services to those we serve.”

The location will provide refrigeration for storing fresh food along with staff on hand to educate and support visitors about additional services available.

The pantry is located in CTFB's south Austin campus and will be accessible Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.